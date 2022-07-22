SubscribeSign In
Designed by Toby Long, this custom home was built by Plant Prefab and destined for a spectacular site in Livermore.
This four-module LivingHome was installed in just four hours.
Five solar panels line the roof.
Santa Monica, California–based LivingHomes designed the CK5.4 New Orleans prefab for Brad Pitt’s Make It Right project in the Lower Ninth Ward. The home is certified LEED Platinum.
Inspired by LivingHomes’ RK2 model, this custom prefab-hybrid home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, was made for actor Will Arnett by Plant Prefab.
The interiors lead to a large, covered terrace through generous sliding doors.
Plant Prefab was originally established in 2016 as an offshoot of LivingHomes, a design and development company that’s built dozens of award-winning prefabs—including actor Will Arnett's home.
