Avon House featuring yakisugi (shou sugi ban) japanese charred wood siding
This circa-1958 Eichler in Silicon Valley makes a mesmerizing first impression with its combination of ipe wood and neon-yellow resin. A garden, courtesy of landscape designer Bernard Trainor, fosters the illusion of more space.
Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
The Patton New Century House treads lightly on the land while providing wide-open living spaces.
Risa Boyer Architecture guided the whole house remodel of this 1955 Portland home. Lillyvilla Gardens executed a new landscape plan for the property, including this updated entry sequence, while Boyer added more glass to suit the midcentury façade.
“Instead of just placing the vertical slats in front of parts of the windows, I wanted to incorporate the slats to be a part of the exterior on all walls. This created a sense of harmony and play in the otherwise plain and clean elevations,” explains Berg.
For the redesign, they recovered the exterior in stucco and painted it black for more consistency. “We wanted the exterior to really marry the lot in a way,” says Blake. “We wanted it to be unique, but to also really compliment all of the trees and open space.”
Setback from the street, this extremely private one level property has sliders with outdoor access, solar panels, and mountain views from every room.
Tasked with renovating a 1950s ranch in Northern California, Ogawa Fisher Architects revived an existing Japanese garden at the center of the home as a central organizing element. Low-slung, wide decks (inspired by the Japanese “engawa,” or elevated walkway) and deep roof soffits expand the living spaces, frame views, and blur the boundaries between inside and outside. The garden is the second of three courtyards that orients the various wings of the home from front to back, creating a vast sense of openness while also maintaining privacy from other areas of the house and the street.
