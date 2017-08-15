The home is enveloped in arctic nature. The surrounding woodland is interrupted only by outdoor recreation areas for golfing and skiing.
Strait envisioned a house that was molded into its surroundings and that disrupted the landscape as little as possible. Similar to her work, the structure delicately touches down in an organic way. When they were developing the plans on-site, they were successful at moving only the bare minimum of existing boulders.
A few steps up from the living room, the open kitchen features a granite island, walnut cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The surrounding clerestory windows usher in the light.
The glass walls of the living room fold back to create uninterrupted space between indoors and outdoors.
In this custom-built London guesthouse kitchen designed by Studiomama, lustrous vertically clad cabinetry achieves additional depth with the addition of the chairs, which were picked up for $15 each at a local market and powder coated in bright orange.
Contrasting with the densely organized upper floor, the lower one features one main open area for cooking, eating, and living that spans the building's entire depth. Pendant lamps by Supermodular hang above the dining table.
Spruce wood also lines the floor, walls, and ceiling in the bedrooms. The residents must climb a ladder to access the loft above.
A skylight floods the loft space with daylight and offers views of the stars at night.
Built-in shelving crafted by local carpenters distinguish the living area from the service zone, where appliances and utilities are stored. "Because of the integrated shelving, no additional furniture is needed for storage," Matt says.
The house's simple gable form helps the house blend in with its neighbors.
Residents enter the house from the street through the upper level, which contains the bedrooms. The rafters were removed to create additional loft space.
Only local materials were used to build the chalet, including the larch wood cladding of the exterior, to reinforce the connection between indoors and outdoors.