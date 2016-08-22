In the master bathroom, an IKEA sink sits in a cabinet fabricated by Abodian. Tiffany found the marble tiles online; the faucet is by Grohe.
1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray
Exterior walls are clad in an sealed, unpainted western red cedar to mirror the colors of the site’s tawny meadows. As the wood ages naturally, it appears as though it emerged organically from the earth.
Flight of the Crane. Inspired:
I created this modern and balanced symmetrical illustration of a crane launching for take-off. Self initiated project.
Slumbering Moon:
Seeing the full moon a few weeks ago encourage me to create this illustration. Self initiated project.
The hideaway grows darker as residents move through the space toward the bedroom. The only light in the sleeping space enters indirectly from the nearby glass façade, as well as from a small ventilation window in the northern corner.
A bedroom with a view of Manhattan in the Wythe Hotel.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.