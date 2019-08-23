Mdina, Malta (King’s Landing) During the first season of Game of Thrones, sunny Mdina was the backdrop for King’s Landing. A walled city tracing its roots back over 4,000 years, it once served as Malta’s capital. Its entrance gate is spotted, for instance, when Ned Stark bids adieu to Catelyn Stark, and the relaxing, pretty Mesquita Square is where Jaime Lannister and his men attacked Ned. Often dubbed the "the silent city," Mdina is a showcase of notable medieval and baroque architecture. A quick drive away is the 17th-century San Anton Palace, now the residence and office of the President of Malta, where its courtyard is portrayed on screen as the Red Keep stables. Although its staterooms are rarely open to the public, the palace’s lovely gardens, strewn with sculptures and ponds, is well worth visiting.