Vintage and new mix together in the bedroom. A vintage pendant from Early Electrics hangs over a custom fabricated bed by Interior Decorating by E&J with Kravet fabric. The artwork above is Erosion Teak Sculptures by Andrianna Shamaris. The sconces are Long Made Co above 20th Century Italian bedside tables. The Indian Bedcover is via Hollywood at Home, joined with a Filling Spaces & one-of-a-kind vintage textile pillow via Amber interiors.