A steel brise-soleil in the hallway by the stairwell highlights the play of shadow and light as the sun moves. The stair is made from the same fallen silk oak tree as the dining table. Using this found timber not only created a relationship with the site, but helped to control the budget.
“During summer there is so much greenery, and it grows and changes every day. It’s very different in the autumn and winter—even the acoustics are different,
When architects Thomas Karsten and Alexandra Erhard toured the raw industrial space, they were struck by how much light streamed in, a gift bestowed by large windows and the rare presence of a private patio.