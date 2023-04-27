New pine and spruce wood from the Pyrenees (both recyclable and PEFC certified) were selected for the façade of the 1,000-square-foot prefab. Smart blinds cover the windows, rigged to open and close depending on the weather forecast.
For 2015, Vipp, the Danish industrial design company known for its iconic trash cans and all-black kitchens, introduces a 592-square-foot prefab unit called Shelter.
To give her renters extra privacy, Kelli added a privacy fence around the backyard and installed soundproofing between both dwellings.
The two-bedroom ADU features built-ins in every room
Perched above a lake on Australia’s verdant Mornington Peninsula, James and Imogen Tutton’s teak-clad house was designed by Karen Alcock of Melbourne-based MA Architects.
One of the main sustainable features of the home is its small size. “It’s a very small house with good insulation and natural ventilation,” says architect Line Solgaard. “Keeping the building small is one of the most important considerations for sustainability.”