The bedroom features a feature wall, built-in bookshelf, and bed made from pine. All of the furniture is custom made except for the vintage French folding beach chair.
Likewise, the guest bathroom boasts Fireclay tiles and Kohler fixtures.
Samples and swatches from Reform, Fireclay Tile, Concrete Collaborative, and Backdrop create a tactile collage.
In the kids’ bath, green hexagon tile from Heath Ceramics is a lovely backdrop for the walnut vanity.
The main bathroom features a soaking tub, Hansgrohe faucets, and bathroom tiles from Heath Ceramics and American Universal Penny.
Set in the East Bay suburb of Walnut Creek, 253 Wiget Lane is one of a handful of super Eichlers. Built in 1969, the oversized home features a flat roof and a facade fronted by a set of bright turquoise doors.
A house in Greenmeadow, a Joseph Eichler development in Palo Alto.
Eichler consulted with members of the U.S. Civil Rights Commission, ofﬁcials at the Federal Housing Administration, Housing and Home Finance Agency, and Housing and Urban Development about how to craft and promote anti-discrimination laws. This 1962 home designed by A. Quincy Jones & Frederick Emmons is in the Fairhaven tract in Orange, California.
8180 Phaeton Drive is a 2,000-square-foot Claude Oakland–designed Eichler in Sequoyah Hills with a low-profile facade and a two-door garage.
This 1959 Eichler is 2,354 square feet and has an atrium at the entry. The upper floor, with three bedrooms, was added by a previous homeowner and not touched in the 2018 remodel with Re:modern, which focused on the 2,000-square-foot main level.
The kitchen features LG quartz countertops, appliances by KitchenAid, and molded plastic stools by Charles and Ray Eames from Design Within Reach.
Tan custom-designed the geometric light fixtures in the kitchen.
The laundry room previously occupied the back of the house, and was extended to become the main bedroom.
The children’s bedroom opens to the aquaponics pond. The custom upholstery is from South Pacific Fabrics and the blue pillow is from MissoniHome. On the floor is a Moroccan Boucherouite rug.
In one of the home's bathrooms, a sink from Lindsey Wherrett Ceramics gracefully sits under a circular mirror from Clearlight Designs. The Ilde Wood S pendant is by David Abad.