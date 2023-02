Viewed from the kitchen and dining room, a grid of wooden shelves line the double-height stairwell and void. Skylights above shed light into the plan. "We don’t get a lot of sun in the fall and winter, and sometimes even spring. So the lack of light is really felt," says Rafael. "Since the addition of the vaulted ceilings and the skylights, we don’t miss that light anymore because it’s always in the house."