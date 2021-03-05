Why Now, More Than Ever, the ADU Is the Future of Home: Whether it serves as an investment, backyard office, or intergenerational housing, the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) has never made more sense.
Why Now, More Than Ever, the ADU Is the Future of Home: Whether it serves as an investment, backyard office, or intergenerational housing, the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) has never made more sense.
Using found materials and DIY know-how, Jordan Meerdink and Shalini Amin create a polished home that emphasizes their African roots.
Using found materials and DIY know-how, Jordan Meerdink and Shalini Amin create a polished home that emphasizes their African roots.
In the master bathroom, the Smiths worked with a Boston-based company, Artaic, on the mosaic tile.
In the master bathroom, the Smiths worked with a Boston-based company, Artaic, on the mosaic tile.
Set cover photo