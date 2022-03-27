Prefab homes are the new outlook for home buyers. The customization features that it provides is a boon for potential homeowners. The houses are factory built and are hence constructed in a controlled environment. These factors ensure a planned construction with limited material usage without any of it going to waste. The storage cost is decreased along with less damage to the materials. The installation of the building is faster as compared to traditional way of construction. The foundation is stronger and of better quality. They can be easily assembled on the building site, decreasing the time consumed. These modern homes are laid down to form the concept of modern and innovation combined to build an exceptional design. They use a high grade of materials along with eco-friendly materials which leave no negative impact on the environment.