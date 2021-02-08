White oak flooring creates a bright contrast to the stained oak ceiling.
Ashoka enlisted the services of the San Miguel de Allende–based interior studio NAMUH in selecting pieces for the interiors. The living room features a soft gray buffalo leather sofa, a reclaimed oak table with metal accents, and an Indian jute rug.
Fields of native grasses connect the main residence, situated at the top of the slope, to the new structures scattered below. A pergola extends from the post-and-beam structure that was maintained during the remodel of the midcentury home.