The residents removed vestiges of bad renovations from the past. “The 11-foot ceiling had been lowered in some rooms, which was a popular thing to do in Sweden in the 1970s in order to save energy,” Martin explains. “Some of the stucco had been destroyed, so we re-created both ceilings and windows.” The restored floors are original; the residents also removed and replaced all the electrical outlets, switches, and door handles. - Gothenburg, Sweden Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017