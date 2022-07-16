SubscribeSign In
A long, narrow reflecting pool divides the rectilinear structures. Stained concrete pillars blend with clay-colored bricks, given their particular shade from prior use during the clay firing process at a local art studio.
The smaller concrete pavilion in the rear of the site opens up to a pool on the far west side. "The garden surrounds the house on all sides and will over time encompass the pool area as the vines spread across the rough timber boundary walls," add the architects.
Oregon timber used to form the concrete was recycled as fencing around the perimeter and will develop a silvery gray patina over time.
Likened to a "colonnaded Roman bath," the backyard pool is housed a room-like space.
The Arguedas family especially loves hanging out on the lanai. “We wanted to keep the indoor/outdoor connection, while recognizing the realities of Florida’s climate,” says Roberto. “The 45-foot span of sliding doors provides a lot of flexibility in that respect, and ensures that even when the heat makes us keep them closed, you never feel disconnected from the main room when enjoying the pool or sitting under the roof extension.” The pool’s surrounds were upgraded, too. Previously, guests would be staring at a “mishmash of aberrant elements; there’s just landscape out there now,” adds Epstein.
The rear patio was refreshed with new concrete pavers. A strip of grass accents the perimeter of the pool and hot tub. The boulders by the hedge are all that remain of a previous owner’s rock grotto, which Steve disassembled.
The expansive, covered patio that extends from the living space features an outdoor kitchen and adjoining pizza oven. “My favorite aspect of the project was that the clients embraced the idea that home can be more than just shelter,” says architect Cavin Costello. “It can be a place that incentivizes you to socialize, think, eat, work, create, and play differently.”
In Malinalco, Mexico, Casa Mague by <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Mauricio Ceballos X Architects </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">draws inspiration from the region’s Aztec heritage. “Piramide de Malinalco, one of only three carved pyramids in the world, is part of the town’s daily life,” explains the firm’s director and founder, </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Mauricio Ceballos Pressler</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">. “The inhabitants feel proud of their Aztec roots.” To honor them, and in direct reference to the nearby pyramid, an exterior living area adjacent to the pool in the first slide features a curved and stepped wood wall. To more broadly echo a Mesoamerican worldview, Pressler designed each room of the 2,906-square-foot home to feel as if it’s woven into the landscape. “Trees have ritual meaning,” he explains. “The roots symbolize the connection to the underworld, the trunks symbolize the earthly human life, and the branches symbolize the connection with the Gods.”</span>
Mauricio Ceballos X Architects
Set on the shores of Puerto Escondido, Casona Sforza is a restorative escape inspired by ancient traditions.
The large saltwater pool is ringed by concentric circles.
“The pool house was something I always wanted to build,” Robert says. The bar is the main attraction. And next to it, a lime tree is within reach to make fresh gin and tonics.
Sphinx, the family Carolina dog, scouts the perimeter of the Concrete Collaborative pavers in the backyard. The pavers were installed on a slight angle to channel water to the surrounding gravel, lawn, and planting beds. This substantially lowers the landscape's water demand. Perforated PVC pipes and a pump move excess rainfall (which would otherwise go to storm drains) into an underground basin where it can later drain off. Redwood fencing reflects the material palette of the interior and creates visual continuity around the backyard.
