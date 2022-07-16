The Arguedas family especially loves hanging out on the lanai. “We wanted to keep the indoor/outdoor connection, while recognizing the realities of Florida’s climate,” says Roberto. “The 45-foot span of sliding doors provides a lot of flexibility in that respect, and ensures that even when the heat makes us keep them closed, you never feel disconnected from the main room when enjoying the pool or sitting under the roof extension.” The pool’s surrounds were upgraded, too. Previously, guests would be staring at a “mishmash of aberrant elements; there’s just landscape out there now,” adds Epstein.