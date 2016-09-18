A Hans Wegner Shell chair by Carl Hansen & Søn outfits the living room, which is defined by a steel beam painted sharp red.
Dandelion cement tiles from Marrakech Design adorn the master bathroom. The chair is from Lawson Fenning.
Actress Lena Headey (with her mother, Susan) worked with builder Ted Broden to give her 1950s house an open feel. The living room includes a Cloud Track Arm sofa and chair from Restoration Hardware, a Woven Accents rug, and a Keegan chandelier by Arteriors.
Yumi (left) and Maya (right) cheese around on the steps leading into the front door. Inside, there is ample space for removing and leaving one's shoes, another Japanese element.
House in Matosinhos is a minimal home located in Matosinhos, Portugal, created by nu.ma. The lot, where the house is inserted, has a non-regular shape, longitudinal, and perpendicular to the street Nossa Senhora da Conceição. It was important to keep the alignment of the house with the existing buildings in order to avoid formal irregularities within the street development. The interior spatial distribution is separated by function and by floors. Due to the longitudinal nature of the lot, the architects proposed an internal yard at the center of the home to allow for natural light to enter the dining/living room and kitchen.
