A bath with a view in the master bedroom.
60's classic furniture combined with modern lighting in the dining area flows on through to the living area, ensuring, at all times, one has a view of the ocean and the headland.
Modern larch interior woodwork combines with retro furniture and lighting pieces.
Exposed wooden beams continue into the kitchen, complete with original cabinetry and new appliances. A bar separates the kitchen from the double-height dining area.
