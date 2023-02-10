"From the dreamiest sconces in the kitchen, to the fabric on the office bench, to the primary bedroom's headboard panel, the color blue definitely has its moment,
HabHouse renovated this Pasadena midcentury and gave it a completely new kitchen designed according to its original footprint. The materials were chosen in accordance with the original architect Calvin Straub's favored materials: vertical grain Douglas Fir.
A Bosch 800 series dual fuel range and Caesarstone Raw Concrete countertop from IKEA.
Dunn-Edwards' Stone Craft is paired with stacked matte tile from Daltile in the guest bathroom.
Windows stretch from the counter to the ceiling to maximize the view. The difference in ceiling height gives the kitchen a cozier feel.
The architects created a proper entry by placing it between the first and second floors, and defining it with Clé tile with a wave motif. A half flight of stairs leads to the second floor, where all of the bedrooms are located.
Heath Ceramics handmade tile is set is a simple stacked pattern