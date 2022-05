In the master bedroom of this weekend home in California, the bed is tucked into a recess in the center of the room flanked by two low stairs and fronted by a teak headboard and cabinet. "Maurie told me he saw this in a 1977 issue of Architectural Digest and wanted to replicate it," says homeowner Stacey. The guest suite is an exact copy, but overnight visitors are treated to the original sunken waterbed.