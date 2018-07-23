Andrew Magnes’s hanging screen composed of aluminum circles and lines, cut with a CNC water jet, separates the entry from the staircase and rear kitchen area.
A steel spiral staircase efficiently links all three floors. With no interior doors, Yurika can keep an ear on the shop from upstairs while maintaining the privacy of her home with the help of the vertical distance.
“The intimate courtyard, with a concrete floor and plants, is an homage to many charming places in Southern California, where my wife and I lived for four years before getting married," says Priatman.
“The staircase is the hub, the soul of the project,” Rogers says. “It’s meant to be enjoyed.” From the ground, the steps start with the cool colors of the earth, then get warmer as they reach up to the sky.
The couple’s white Bulthaup kitchen is set within a double-height volume hung with Tom Dixon Beat lights, arranged in a custom configuration by interior designer Maria Rosa Di Ioia. Overhead, Cubit shelving artfully displays books and objects, accessible by a glass-walled footbridge added during the renovation.
The staircase acts as both room divider and main storage. The stair “carpet” is made from the same tough rubber that is used to make tires for semis.
The caged staircase was designed by architect Patrick Ousey, with whom Flournoy collaborated in the home’s design. Although initially unconvinced by the staircase detail, “it is a great example of how collaboration brings in different perspectives,” says Flournoy.
Dusty pink–painted wall storage at entryway
Stair railing fabrication by Brian Chilton Design
Floating Staircase-Designed to diffuse the light as it spills through the treads/railing creating a play of light inside the home
Briggs and Knowles’s elegant staircase draws upon the language of the oculus; the stairs are underlit with fluorescent lighting, which accents the line of the steps, giving them an ethereal, almost weightless quality.
Stair
Circular “sun disks” cut into the slanted roof create light shafts that move throughout the day, casting angular shadows as they pass over the steel staircases and catwalk.
Entry bench, screen and stair
Small punched window brings morning light into second and third floors along stairwell
An installation by Willem Cole hangs in the gallery, which leads to an open stairway to the office and private bedrooms upstairs.
Teddy, an Australian Labradoodle, sits at the landing of the sleeping loft (left), which is located above the master suite.
Another variation on the pattern, designed by architect Tim Bade, appears on the brushed-aluminum guardrail.
Stairway with custom slat wall to give a hint of the stair beyond, while eliminating the need for extravagant, unwanted visual clutter of a railing.