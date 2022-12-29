SubscribeSign In
An open plan, soundproofed four bedroom house with a under-stairs work cove and neon artwork, Dream of Screens in Hackney also has two outdoor areas and a balcony, which makes it a great choice for summer.
Indoor graffiti, wacky artwork, colors that pop, a red
A modern renovation of a 19th centry brick building in the Kew Green Conservation Area in southwest London, Kew House by Piercy&amp;Company combines glass and steel for a stunning effect.
Country Garden House | Olson Kundig
Photo by Osamu Abe
Bookshelves add extra utility to the undulating staircase in Tokyo's 921-square-foot Coil house. The space was designed by architect Akihisa Hirata for Sakura and Ryo Sugiura, a young couple with two children.
Continuity of exterior and interior materials can be seen in the living room, which is framed by the same Prorez cedar siding as outside. It complements a wood fireplace by Stûv, which is finished with bamboo verde stone and Montauk grey slate.
Exposed brick walls work with a black steel staircase and polished concrete floors to give the interiors an edgy and modern atmosphere.
The double-height interior features a kitchen and living area on the ground level with a sleeping loft above.
All four bedrooms are located on the upper level.
A collection of art and design resources are stored on bookshelves. Jersey City, New Jersey Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Plywood "spine" threshold between living space and studio space
A wooden staircase leads up to the entrance of the house.
A single roof connects the concrete volumes.
The stair up and down next to the 3 story book shelf
Who doesn't want a house with a Rock Garden Grotto in the entry?? It used to have a waterfall feature- who will make it work again?
A light-filled spiral stair leads from the dining room to the upstairs lounge.
The apartment sits on two floors and it offers views of the London skyline.
The second floor is flooded with light; windows line the common corridor spaces.
Two office spaces serve as private think tanks for the residents of McClendon Residence. For her, StudioMET Architects designed a nook near the kitchen with a sliding panel that subtly closes the space when necessary. His is a more traditional room-sized study, and an adjacent full bathroom allows it to be used as an overflow bedroom.
A black steel staircase with integrated storage leads up to a lofted bedroom
Inside, a suspended staircase rises up past the couple’s bookcase over a well-lit seating nook. Aalto stools by Artek join Eames molded plywood dining chairs by Herman Miller to give an especially modern touch to the kitchen.
One of the greatest design challenges, according to Franz and Paré-Mayer, was reimagining the dark, unfinished garage space in a way that would “establish [it] as primary, instead of an afterthought to the original floor above.” This was achieved by layering open, linked spaces on the ground floor and sticking to a few carefully selected materials for cohesion and fluidity. There are hardly any hallways in the home; every space serves a function. Polished concrete floors continue throughout the new living level, and a bent metal dining chair with a reclaimed Douglas fir backrest made by Scholz sits in front of an open white oak staircase.
All rooms revolve around the centrally located Enzie Universal series 1500 spiral staircase.
Steps lead down from the kitchen to the living room and dining area. Open shelving keeps the spaces connected but distinct.
Wheeler Kearns Architects used steel to construct the shelving, storage, and stairs leading up to the mezzanine loft in the Residence for Two Collectors. The client’s father was a machinist, so the fabrication of these elements lends a personal touch to the project.
