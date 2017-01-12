The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
Pops of color and warm materials, like the sliding wooden barn doors from Simpson, provide a cozy contrast to the polished concrete floors throughout.
A third module, perpendicular to the main living areas, contains the master bedroom, which is furnished with a bed from Design Within Reach, a rug from Crate and Barrel, and a watercolor by Marfa artist Nick Terry. The saddle leather chair is by local furniture maker Garza Marfa.
Olson worked with Jessie Sweet to design the interiors. The kitchen hosts cabinetry from Oregon Custom Cabinets and a specialized window is integrated into the backsplash.
The house is heated by radiant hydronic heat and the ground floor includes a concrete slab that’s heated to a constant temperature. Additionally, approximately 97 percent of the house is lit with efficient LED lights.
