Subscribe to Dwell
Subscribe to Dwell
The second bedroom doesn't stray from the home, employing the same warmth found throughout, with patterned curtains and a built in desk space.
The second bedroom doesn't stray from the home, employing the same warmth found throughout, with patterned curtains and a built in desk space.
A large window lights up the room, with ample closet space to boot.
A large window lights up the room, with ample closet space to boot.
A minimalist kitchen, asserting clean lines and bright cabinetry, sits right by doors that can be folded in or out to enjoy the backyard.
A minimalist kitchen, asserting clean lines and bright cabinetry, sits right by doors that can be folded in or out to enjoy the backyard.
The kitchen, which peers out onto the yard, has subway tile floors and the same wood ceiling motif as the living room.
The kitchen, which peers out onto the yard, has subway tile floors and the same wood ceiling motif as the living room.
The living room is adorned in wood ceilings and matching tile floors, to recapture the midcentury style.
The living room is adorned in wood ceilings and matching tile floors, to recapture the midcentury style.
The house, which was renovated in 2014, emphasizes warm interiors with lots of natural light, to create a calming space when at home.
The house, which was renovated in 2014, emphasizes warm interiors with lots of natural light, to create a calming space when at home.
Studio City's Greenwood is part general store, part plant shop, and part studio where movies and television shows can be shot.
Studio City's Greenwood is part general store, part plant shop, and part studio where movies and television shows can be shot.