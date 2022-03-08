The renovated parlor-level is a completely open space from front to back, with a door to a balcony that steps down to the garden.
Tall glass doors opening up to the terrace invite plenty of fresh air and natural light inside.
The exterior is still clad in timber like the original, but Jo took the palette darker and selected wider planks to modernize the look. “We kept the rhythm, but changed it slightly,” she says.
The team covered the brick with natural slate exterior cladding called Cupaclad, then added a charcoal-painted vertical siding to the upper portion. A landscape architect changed the exterior entry sequence so it meets the sidewalk, lining the new path with Corten garden beds.
A wood-burning fireplace framed by a wooden mantelpiece sits below detailed cornicing on one section of the wall in the dining room.