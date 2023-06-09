SubscribeSign In
Farnham walks the couple’s Vizsla, Kasia, down the sloped alley upon which the house sits. Hill’s renovation maintains some Victorian character in the decorative eaves and scaling, but the home is largely an anomaly for San Francisco.
Farnham walks the couple’s Vizsla, Kasia, down the sloped alley upon which the house sits. Hill’s renovation maintains some Victorian character in the decorative eaves and scaling, but the home is largely an anomaly for San Francisco.
Kitchen with a view
Kitchen with a view
reading corner - living room
reading corner - living room
breakfast nook/homework station
breakfast nook/homework station