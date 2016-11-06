This desk was designed by William Lee, who runs a furniture store in Manhattan called Modernlink.
A yellow Pedestal filing cabinet by USM is tucked under a built-in desk in the guest bedroom. The leather-back chair was designed by Michael Robbins, a furniture designer based in New York's Hudson Valley.
The great room in the 2,800-square-foot house that architect Drew Lang designed for his family in the Hudson Woods development north of New York City features generous amounts of white oak, which he says is his favorite material.
The master bathroom features a cedar screen and quartzite tiles by Walker Zanger.