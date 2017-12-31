A horse barn–turned–seaside haven hones in on the ocean’s meditative vibes, with round windows and sweeping glass doors that swing open to let in the salty sea breeze.
A horse barn–turned–seaside haven hones in on the ocean’s meditative vibes, with round windows and sweeping glass doors that swing open to let in the salty sea breeze.
Pett Level, England Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Pett Level, England Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
An old sugarcane dock was turned into a swimming pool, which offers views of the Karst mountains and Li River from a distance.
An old sugarcane dock was turned into a swimming pool, which offers views of the Karst mountains and Li River from a distance.
Tasmania, Australia Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Tasmania, Australia Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Set cover photo