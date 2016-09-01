Ron Green’s affable personality (and that of his store guard, bulldog Hana), along with his immense knowledge of furniture, keeps the regulars coming back to
his 2,800-square-foot shop, the Green Ant.
One of the main goals of the construction was to do as little harm as possible to the existing environment, which includes waterways that salmon depend upon. Herrin and his team created a garden roof that covers the full extent of the home to meet this objective. “This helps control storm water runoff and also replaces lost insect habitat—insects being a critical food source for juvenile salmon,” he says.
The relationship between interior and exterior becomes crucial in the articulation of the residence.
The Bruno sofa by Jasper Morrison for Maruni. See it at Salone in Hall 6, Stand D33.
Onstage, Design Prize Switzerland representatives Michel Charlot, Beat Karrer (of FluidSolids), and Rolf Senti (of Bagno Sasso Mobili/Swiss Eco Tap) will explain their surprising concepts and how good design can benefit our environment. Pictured, a FluidSolids stool.
Rose sourced the green marble for an upcoming Park Avenue apartment from the same quarry used by Mies for the 1929 Barcelona Pavilion.
Rainwater is collected from the rooftop of the Permanent Camping! Mudgee abode by Casey Brown, NSW, Australia. Photo by Penny Clay
100 Contemporary Green Buildings, Volume 1 is available through Taschen
A group of Woolly Pocket planters can be put up in an afternoon. Each planter's hook requires one screw to hang.
The large patio leads to a newly landscaped back garden. An expansive glass wall promotes seamless indoor-outdoor living. Inexpensive brick pavers were chosen for the rear patio; they offer textural contrast with the steel of the door, brick of the rear facade, and pale gray wood of the interior floors.