The master bedroom also overlooks the pool and the surrounding natural landscape.
A look down the beamed, light-filled hallway in the new addition.
A wood-burning fireplace anchors the living room in the bungalow.
A Carrara marble counter and backsplash, concrete floors, a frameless mirror, and white cabinets keep the look seamless and consistent in the bathroom.
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, Mowery Marsh Architects give this historic home a modern, new look.
Starting with the front hall, the architects opened up the enclosed stairwell and utilized a lighter palette to bounce natural light around. White walls, concrete floors, and minimal trim produce a streamlined backdrop.