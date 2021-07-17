The mezzanine is fenced by slats of whitewashed pine, and acts as the children’s playroom and hangout space.
Before: An early-1900s era row house in Brooklyn received a two-story addition to bring in light and add living space. Sagging floors and joists meant that the home also needed a complete structural update in the process.
The cooktop, refrigerator, and wall ovens are by Jenn-Air; the sink and faucet are by Kohler; and the countertops are from Caesarstone.
Birch veneer wraps the interior of the minimalist home, lending a sense of warmth.
The asymmetrical, angular forms of the roofs create a dramatic interior filled with light from clerestory windows and high ceilings.
In lieu of a checkerboard effect, Kovel kept his carpet squares all vibrantly verdant. With the bamboo cabinets and countertops the whole space has a pastoral feel. “I wanted it to be like the Bradys’ backyard,” he says.
The minimalist interiors showcase the simple material palette.
Black and white elements intersect in this clean, modern kitchen. Often, black and white kitchens benefit from a pop of color, seen here with these bright red barstools.
Blackbutt veneer cabinetry inject warmth into the kitchen and match the blackbutt ceiling planks seen throughout. Granite and concrete countertops create visual breaks in the timber surfaces.
Oiled jarrah eucalyptus contrasts with a kitchen niche of reddish-brown stained plywood in this kitchen alcove in a New Zealand cabin.
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
The kitchen features slightly industrial finishes—including concrete, glass and ceramic subway tiles—that are easy to clean and reflect natural light into the space.
The freestanding bath and shower are located in a "wet room" separate from the toilet, and are fitted with the same tiles found in the kitchen and dining area.
Fitted out in custom concrete bench tops are Voodoo by Colour Concrete Systems and custom shelving, the luxury kitchen was built with integrated appliances for a streamlined appearance.
Expansive glass walls were paired with a Corten Steel frame to maximize the yard's garden views.
A built-in bench at the entry provides storage—a boon, granted the home’s compact footprint.