Subscribe to Dwell
Subscribe to Dwell
view from the living room towards coutyard. Barbara in the covered swimming pool
view from the living room towards coutyard. Barbara in the covered swimming pool
kitchen
kitchen
courtyard, viewing living room pavilion
courtyard, viewing living room pavilion
double height living room, older son
double height living room, older son
double height living room, older son with Boris (french bulldog)
double height living room, older son with Boris (french bulldog)