The glass second floor allows for views through the residence to the bucolic landscape beyond.
Kyomachiya Hotel Shiki Juraku in Kyoto, Japan
Long Cabin dining and living rooms.
Floor-to-ceiling windows take in expansive forest views.
Artist and corrective-exercise specialist, Ruth Hiller, moved to Winter Park, Colorado from New York knowing that her home would be glass and steel with wraparound windows. She hopped on the phone with architect Michael Johnson, he drew the sketch, and it took a mere five minutes to decide on the design. The common areas are suspended and cantilevered over the backyard ravine, offering views of a winding mountain creek while also doubling the square footage. A Bathyscafocus by Focus Creations fireplace warms up the modern abode.
An original Douglas fir ceiling runs throughout the main floor. Shank and Carter added a teak-veneered fireplace to create a contemporary feel for the space.
A combined living room, kitchen, and dining area enjoy ample light and views thanks to the glazed northern facade.
Interior designer Angela Belt selected a hand-knotted Sial rug from Design Within Reach for this Westport, Connecticut, home. Featuring a slight shimmer and a blend of neutral tones, the rug is a blend of different fibers, including viscose and cotton.
Living Room
The couple refinished the original Fir floors, and planed and sanded down the original moldings and white-washed them. They painted the original fireplace with black matte paint and stenciled a contrasting glossy pattern on the tile. Jason designed and built the coffee table, and the walnut console, which has laser-cut perforated doors. (There’s an inset, upholstered seat for sitting when donning shoes that the cat loves to sleep in.)
Parlor floor living area
