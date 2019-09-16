Based in Guntersville, Alabama, Timbercraft Tiny Homes promotes minimalism, deliberate and mindful living, and sustainability. Its five available models can be customized for individual needs and budget restraints. The Denali, pictured above, ranges from 37 to 41 feet long, and features a bedroom that can accommodate a king bed. Choose a bathtub or a tile shower for the bathroom, and enjoy a fully equipped kitchen with butcher block counters. The price runs from $94,000 to $104,000 for the standard model; additional options will cost upwards of $120,000.