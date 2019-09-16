This Beverly Hills kitHAUS is comprised of modernist prefab modules that can accommodate a variety of uses: from yoga studios to home offices, and from weekend retreats to pop-up kiosks and guest rooms.
The recently completed Coastal Craftsman from the Oregon-based Handcrafted is now for sale and priced at $72,500. Built on a 28' x 8.5' triple axel Iron Eagle PAD trailer, the minimalist interiors include a lofted sleeping area and a sofa that transforms into bed for an additional sleeping area.
At 220 square feet, The Wheel Pad's mission is to build socially-conscious, environmentally-friendly transitional housing for people newly using wheelchairs. Their universally accessible design can connect to an existing house or be accessed via an independent ramp and they offer customization options such as a composting toilet, and solar panels. Pricing starts at $60,000 with leasing available at $3,000 a month.
The 340-square-foot Greenmoxie tiny house is sustainably built, and it can operate completely off the grid. Prices for the customizable dwelling start at $65,000.
The Mohican tiny home has a starting price of $62,000, and it’s made by Amish craftsmen in Ohio. The 20' tiny home, which can be built in as little as eight weeks, has an unfinished exterior and a light and bright, minimalist interior that packs all the essentials into a compact footprint.
Tiny homes may come in a variety of shapes and sizes, but they all share the same spirit—they embrace a simpler lifestyle that can be enjoyed in a smaller, more efficient space.
New research shows that downsizing to a tiny home can cut your ecological footprint by 45%.
The
Kasita prefabs started at $89,000, and they were marketed as tiny houses for those who wished to live simply.
Based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wind River Tiny homes designs and crafts custom tiny homes. Able to build from pre-existing plans or design a completely customized homes, they also promote
1. Bigger Doesn't Necessarily Mean Better. This idea is essentially the core tenet of tiny home living—that a large home doesn't always mean it's better or more thoughtfully designed. With tiny homes, every decision has to be based on thoughtful consideration. More often than not, efficiency rules, leading to a well-designed home.
The Oregon-based tiny home builder's flagship model, the Catalina, has a bright airy feel and offers which has a sleek look cool modern interiors.The home comes in three sizes—24, 28, or 32 feet—and features exterior details such as cedar accent siding and black metal framing. The home has two lofts, one for storage and one for sleeping, ample living space, a bathroom with a full shower, bathtub and toilet, and an optional solar setup allows the home to run off the grid. The Catalina starts at $65,000.
Based in Guntersville, Alabama, Timbercraft Tiny Homes promotes minimalism, deliberate and mindful living, and sustainability. Its five available models can be customized for individual needs and budget restraints. The Denali, pictured above, ranges from 37 to 41 feet long, and features a bedroom that can accommodate a king bed. Choose a bathtub or a tile shower for the bathroom, and enjoy a fully equipped kitchen with butcher block counters. The price runs from $94,000 to $104,000 for the standard model; additional options will cost upwards of $120,000.
A peek into the master bath.
"The family are very close-knit with a lot of nostalgia for a cottage that their grandparents once owned. Things like cedar shakes, painted pine paneling, handmade bed quilts, and ceramic tiles reminiscent of quilt patterns bring those memories back. The clients' children are now young parents with contemporary taste and needs, so the design had to feel youthful," says Hope.
Conceived as an escape from city living, this 2,580-square-foot prefab comprises two primary and 11 secondary modules, while the 290-square-foot guest cabins consist of single modules craned into place atop concrete piers.
The flat roof feature deep overhangs to shield the interior from solar heat gain.
Each cabin was assembled from single, mostly completed modules craned into place and raised atop concrete piers. The cabins include a bedroom and bathroom, a study desk, a covered porch and a fire pit.
The master bedroom is enclosed in glass, and connects to the outdoors via massive pivot doors.
Reclaimed Douglas fir lines the 11-foot-tall ceilings, while stone-tiled floors with built-in radiant heating are located underfoot.
A spectacular southeast-facing view greets guests in the great room. Full-height Fleetwood glazed doors pivot open to connect the living spaces with nature outside.
All three flat-roofed buildings are clad in weathering steel expanded metal rainscreens, while floor-to-ceiling operable glass walls bring the outdoors in.
The property offers 64 acres of varied terrain, including an open meadow, manzanita thickets, and forests full of oak, madrone, Douglas fir, and ponderosa pine.
Off-Grid Guesthouse by Anacapa Architecture
An Ecospace with a dual-pitched roof, this gym in England’s Peak District has a sloping roof, skylights that brighten and ventilate the space and a mezzanine loft-style living space.
The team at Ecospace Studio understands that sometimes clients have very specific design and functional requirements. Their bespoke projects such as this home called Spinney Retreat in Surrey, allow clients the flexibility to create the space they want using the Ecospace concept.
This yoga studio in Sussex combines indoor spaces with outdoor pavilions that connect with outdoors for a peaceful Zen-like atmosphere.
This product is a building that uses the concept of the parking garage but transforms it into a showroom for your motor vehicles. Customizable with modular storage systems, floor-to-ceiling glazing or ambient lighting and all natural insulated materials, this is a garage that gives your prized automobiles the home they deserve.
The new, ecologically minded P.A.T.H. prefab prototype—designed by French designer Philippe Starck in tandem with the Slovenian prefab homebuilder Riko—was recently built for the first time at a test site in Montfort l’Amaury near Paris.
In a family home in Mill Valley, California, Lauren Goldman of l’oro designs kept her clients’ goals of “modern yet accessible” in mind while also looking for opportunities to add functionality. This proved successful when she discovered that the empty space under the steel-and-glass stair landing was the perfect scale for children to sit and read under. The team was inspired to create a kid-sized library, turning a useless space into a perfectly cozy reading nook.
An exploded diagram of the bedroom unit. Note the exterior storage, which includes a wooden surface that flips up to create a tabletop for dining.
The terraces create such a strong sense of being outside that the house has practically become a part of the natural world.
The terraces offer its owners many different outdoors spaces where they can enjoy varied perspectives of nature around them.
By interweaving multiple terraces with solid spaces, Saxe has created a dynamic internal interaction between the two levels of the house.
Sited on the back of a steep hill, the house is a lightweight and exposed structure with enclosed private rooms at the rear that transition into more open terraces in the front to capture the stunning surrounding views.
SnapSpace Solutions fabricated the cargotecture building.
