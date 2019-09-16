The Oregon-based tiny home builder's flagship model, the Catalina, has a bright airy feel and offers which has a sleek look cool modern interiors.The
home comes in three sizes—24, 28, or 32 feet—and features exterior details such as cedar accent siding and black metal framing. The home has two lofts, one for storage and one for sleeping, ample living space, a bathroom with a full shower, bathtub and toilet, and an optional solar setup allows the home to run off the grid. The Catalina starts at $65,000.