Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
Mark Lavoritano
Follow
9
Saves
Followers
Following
The owners of this home selected a geometric-patterned glass tile backsplash by Island Stone. The glass tile keeps the space bright, and the pattern adds interest.
Here, Vázquez poses on a sofa by Avant Haus in the new space. The slatted enclosure houses a bathroom; a one-way mirror lets users see out without forfeiting their privacy.
The dining room features vintage Eames shell chairs with new walnut legs, an Ovaata Dining Table by Element Living, and a Gala 7220 chandelier by Rich Brilliant Willing.
The couple’s vintage Stadio dining table is by Vico Magistretti for Artemide; the Eames chairs came from an old school in Palm Springs.
Up above the sitting room a duo of Eames shell chairs and a bank of luminous operable windows await a pair of weary readers.
An original Eames shell chair manufactured in Gardena, California, before production moved to Michigan.
A vintage Eames rocking chair occupies a corner of the living room.
Set cover photo