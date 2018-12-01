The owners of this home selected a geometric-patterned glass tile backsplash by Island Stone. The glass tile keeps the space bright, and the pattern adds interest.
Here, Vázquez poses on a sofa by Avant Haus in the new space. The slatted enclosure houses a bathroom; a one-way mirror lets users see out without forfeiting their privacy.
The dining room features vintage Eames shell chairs with new walnut legs, an Ovaata Dining Table by Element Living, and a Gala 7220 chandelier by Rich Brilliant Willing.
The couple’s vintage Stadio dining table is by Vico Magistretti for Artemide; the Eames chairs came from an old school in Palm Springs.
Up above the sitting room a duo of Eames shell chairs and a bank of luminous operable windows await a pair of weary readers.
An original Eames shell chair manufactured in Gardena, California, before production moved to Michigan.
A vintage Eames rocking chair occupies a corner of the living room.
