Lutron Sivoia automatic roller shades in a custom valance were mounted to the window mullions, which were also painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” The sofa is the Kasala Venice five-piece modular sofa tucked up against bespoke cabinetry by Beechtree Woodworks.
This painting, done in the early '60s by Jesus Leuus, a Mexican modernist artist. "
The vintage leather "Cab
"I also installed a mini-fridge,
The backyard is easily accessible through the sliding glass doors in the bedrooms.
This photo captures the openness of the backyard, though Paula has not taken any official shots of the back yet. "It's still a work in progress,
Greg is a master at balancing rocks.
"There are little touches throughout the home that are unique and special to us, like the little stones and shells in the atrium,
"I'll never get tired of all the glass,
Greg and Paula splurged on some full-grown plants along with younger succulents that would grow in over time.
"It's an extension of our living room,
Just inside the glass, textured stone tiles serve as a natural and seamless threshold to the interior living area.
The open-plan living area, with its walls of glass, gets plenty of light from the atrium on one side and the backyard on the other.
love to lauagh, llove silly thinggsg, love for oversize objects, 6-foot old school pencil, cool birdhouose in dining room --- put fake little birds –
Hand / foot sculpture – German / Mexican, sculptor from MX, hand-foot iconic