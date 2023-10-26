One of the first Dwell Houses, built by Abodu, was installed at Leslie Scharf’s vineyard home in Healdsburg, California. Norm Architects led the design of the 540-square-foot prefab, which is wrapped in Real Cedar siding.
In case a cold plunge does not appeal in winter, a deluxe add-on lets you heat the water and use the bath as a hot tub.
The stoves offered by Redwood Outdoors are all produced by Harvia, a manufacturer based in Finland. The standard wall-mounted electric heater can be upgraded to a wood stove or the larger, free-standing model shown above for around $1k.
The one-, two-, and three-bedroom models all feature decks of 250–300 square feet. In the four-bedroom GES.TALT, the deck is enlarged to cover 900 square feet.
The units feature radiant floor heating that can be controlled through integrated smart home devices.
A prototype of the Minima 1 is available to tour at FABPREFAB's manufacturing facility in Somersby, Australia.