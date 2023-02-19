SubscribeSign In
French-Swiss architect Le Corbusier designed the Fondation Suisse (also known as the Pavillon Le Corbusier) at the Cité Internationale Universitaire in Paris between 1930 and 1931.
Les Étoiles is located in Ivry-Sur-Seine, a commune in Paris’s southeastern suburbs that borders the 13th arrondissement.
The menu at L’Hommage blends French and Asian influences.
Les Olympiades is a district of residential towers in Paris’s 13th arrondissement. It’s built along a huge pedestrian esplanade with the city’s Chinatown at the southern edge.
Perched below the Griffith Observatory and overlooking Hollywood is a lush lot crowned with four towering olive trees and a 1965 home designed by modernist architect Craig Ellwood. When a young couple purchased the home in 2018, it needed substantial work. For a historic restoration, they called on Woods + Dangaran, a local firm fluent in modernist history. The team completed a meticulous restoration of the home while keeping original components like the linear shape, open plan, and expansive windows. One of the most striking features is the original koi pond (a feature deemed so essential that its preservation was a condition of escrow) that is now crossed via a bridge that leads to a new lap pool—perhaps the biggest intervention on the property.
