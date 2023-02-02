SubscribeSign In
Architect Chris Pardo designed the Element 1 model for prefab builder Method Homes, cladding it in Cor-Ten steel and cedar. Pardo’s design “is the definition of simple, elegant, straightforward building,” resident Karen Kiest says.
The wet room connects to two half-baths on either side that are equipped with dual-flush toilets and WaterSense fixtures. Gray porcelain tiles from Statements Tiles line the room.
The shared wet room features a Boyce freestanding tub by Signature Hardware with west-facing views of the forest.
Completed in 2018 on a 2.6-acre site in the San Juan Islands, the two-bedroom modular home was installed in a day.
A timber palette emphasizes indoor/outdoor living. The outdoor cedar deck visually extends the interior white oak floors. The ceilings and soffits are made of hemlock.
Designed for energy efficiency, the home features insulation above code and hydronic radiant heating. Note the Morso 6148 wood-burning stove in the entry hall that’s fueled by locally felled lumber.
La Cantina doors slide open for a seamless connection between the living spaces and the outdoors.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
GO Logic specializes in combining traditional craft with specialized sustainability techniques for building the modern home.
In a small community with a common garden, FabCab built this prefab home incorporates high-quality materials like Douglas fir to keep the home from feeling clinical, despite its construction in a factory. The architects incorporated universal design features like flooring that wheelchairs can roll over easily and grab bars, making the homes appropriate for aging clients.
Stillwater Dwellings believes that contemporary, architect-designed prefab homes should be more accessible, sustainable, and affordable. The firm has developed a prefabricated building system that streamlines the design and building process, shortens project timelines, and saves clients money.
Named after its rooftop photovoltaic panels, the Solar Studio is the first completed build in NODE’s customizable Trillium Series.
The three townhomes were craned onto the foundation over two days, joined together at the seams, and then finished with siding and utility connections.
"Radical sustainability
Brett Zamore calls the house he designed for David Kaplan the Shot-Trot, now the Kit_00 homes, because it fuses two regional housing types, the shotgun and the dogtrot.
Go Home by Go Logic is a design/build firm that designs and constructs modular homes that stand out in the crowd: they're both modern and contemporary, but still harken back to the traditional architecture of farms and barns in New England.
Traverse City-based MF Architect designed this modern, modular prefabricated cottage that is based on a 14-foot-square module, which can be assembled in several combinations. The home is built in a shop in northern Michigan, and was then assembled on site in 5 hours; its design employs local materials and energy-saving design principles.
This two-bedroom, two-bathroom standard Hygge Supply model was built on a corner lot in Traverse City, Michigan.
Architect Jim Garrison of Brooklyn-based Garrison Architects was asked to design a retreat for visiting families on an idyllic lakeside expanse of land at a boarding school for troubled teens, Star Commonwealth in Albion, Michigan. To drastically reduce academic interruption and cut site noise, Garrison decided early on to create an 1,100-square-foot modular building dubbed Koby, with two bedrooms on opposite sides of the structure and a common dining area in the middle “as a therapeutic space for families to gather and eat together.”
The monochrome primary bathroom features a five-foot wide window that welcomes in an expansive view, from where only the fox and rabbits can compromise your privacy. "It's like going away to the spa whenever I take a shower,
The wood-paneled breezeway serves as a classic Maine “L”, connecting the garage and workshop to the mainhouse and providing a seasonal screened porch for outdoor dining and entertaining. “We use it a lot in the summertime,
The main living area embraces a monochromatic palette, softened with wood accents. Jenn Fortin found the faux cow hide rug and sofa at IKEA and the spider-like chandelier on Wayfair. The black leather chair is from Jordan’s Furniture and the geometric dining table is by Canadel (made in Canada).
Briana restored original details like the gridded windows while upgrading systems and reimagining the interior. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">In the living/dining area, she removed a header and wing walls to open the space. The table is from Room &amp; Board, while the Laika pendant is from Blu Dot.</span>
In turning the second level of the garage behind their duplex into a multifunctional workspace without breaking the bank, Kyle Huberty relied on friends, family, and the community at large.
Rather than positioning their bed against a wall, Andrea used a dresser to create a floating support so that Rick and Lucy's bed would be centered to the window with expansive views of the surrounding coast.
“We definitely wanted to preserve the character of the home and make sure that it always fits the neighborhood,” says designer Jenny Bassett. To that end, the team kept the front façade intact, only repainting and adding new landscaping. The fireplace in the living room was also retained, so wood is stored in the front yard for easy access.
The ladder-like staircase was designed as a modern, whimsical addition to an otherwise midcentury-focused design. "I use it as a drying rack,
The owners found this cabin, built in 1959, after looking to fix up a "weird 70s contemporary,
The apartment is filled with designerly touches, from a cutout of a Michael Graves drawing (Owen’s mother, Karen, is a principal at Michael Graves Architecture & Design) to a Cold Picnic rug.
