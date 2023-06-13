“It’s a really beautiful piece set in that corridor,” says Yoon.
The master suite didn’t have room for a full-fledged stair, so the team came up with the idea for a ship’s ladder, executed by Tradern Fine Woodworking, that’s completely concealed in the cabinetry.
The addition encompasses two bedroom suites stacked one atop the other, and it’s topped with a roof deck.
A dry creek bed arranged beneath the glass corridor emphasizes its elevated positioning. The creek bed is composed of large native boulders and runs the length of the property.
Guest loft.
LIVING ROOM - The living room is framed by custom floor to ceiling shelves housing a collection of art, games and tchotchkes brought together for this house. There’s a hanging chair to take in the desert views.