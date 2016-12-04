Chelsea Hotels' recently-opened Martha Washington Hotel in the NoMad District of Manhattan hired architect Annabelle Selldorf for an interior renovation of the former women's boardinghouse. The onetime roster of guests, ranging from Eleanor Roosevelt to Louise Brooks and Veronica Lake, wouldn't feel terribly out of place in 2015: Selldorf kept a light touch on historical accents like the fluted columns, soaring archways, and coffered ceilings, while updated the finishes with a restrained modern palette. In the ground-floor public spaces, the architects used custom-cast blue concrete tiles by Concrete Collaborative. The side chairs throughout the space are a custom design by Selldorf Architects in a tweed upholstery by Bute Fabrics.