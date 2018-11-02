A connected dining area and kitchen allows for an open, airy feeling.
The cross-axis bridge is faced with full-height glazing to overlook views of the pond.
Concrete pavers line the new hardscape, which steps up to a deck built of ipe wood. Ipe wood has also been used for the built-in benches and fencing.
Conceived as an escape from city living, this 2,580-square-foot prefab comprises two primary and 11 secondary modules, while the 290-square-foot guest cabins consist of single modules craned into place atop concrete piers.
Mirrored glass allows this holiday home in Mexico to blend in with it's woodland site.
Antwerp Apartment by Anouk Taeymans is a Best Renovation nominee.