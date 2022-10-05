This unique agriturismo located in the heart of rural Tuscany combines holiday accommodation, a farm-to-table restaurant, and a non-profit art foundation. Originally serving as agricultural buildings, stables, or hunting lodges, each apartment has been renovated to be comfortable yet retain its original farmhouse functionality, making the most of the available light and ventilation with large shuttered windows, high ceilings and stone floors. Rooms are furnished with locally sourced vintage furniture, antiques, and recycled hand-painted fabrics styled by French designer Clarisse Demory. Fresh and uncluttered, these apartments offer the comfort of a holiday home and display original artworks from the Villa Lena Foundation collection.