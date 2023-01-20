SubscribeSign In
Located at the end of a winding dirt road, the site presented a construction challenge. “Everything had to be done by hand,” says Mesdag. “We had no machines, we had to dig out the foundation manually.”
Located at the end of a winding dirt road, the site presented a construction challenge. “Everything had to be done by hand,” says Mesdag. “We had no machines, we had to dig out the foundation manually.”
The sink and countertop are one piece of hand-carved river stone — eight people were required to carry it inside. “It was so heavy it scratched the floor when they brought it in,” says Mesdag.
The sink and countertop are one piece of hand-carved river stone — eight people were required to carry it inside. “It was so heavy it scratched the floor when they brought it in,” says Mesdag.
The cascading levels and warm wood create a serene, grown-up-treehouse vibe.
The cascading levels and warm wood create a serene, grown-up-treehouse vibe.
Handa kept it simple with the palette: black, white and wood.
Handa kept it simple with the palette: black, white and wood.
Poplar ceiling panels draw the eye upward.
Poplar ceiling panels draw the eye upward.
The design changed slightly throughout the building process. For example, the window seat bench was initially going to extend along the entire wall to create an end table near the bed, but then "that tall skinny space appeared,
The design changed slightly throughout the building process. For example, the window seat bench was initially going to extend along the entire wall to create an end table near the bed, but then "that tall skinny space appeared,
The upper levels of the six-bedroom, four-bathroom Mountain House feature large picture windows that offer sweeping valley views.
The upper levels of the six-bedroom, four-bathroom Mountain House feature large picture windows that offer sweeping valley views.
“The owners were looking for a relaxed, welcoming environment. We suggested an interior atmosphere that is simultaneously cozy and airy. We went for a stripped down, almost purified aesthetic. Simplicity is luxury.” Interior designer Lexie Mork-Ulnes says.
“The owners were looking for a relaxed, welcoming environment. We suggested an interior atmosphere that is simultaneously cozy and airy. We went for a stripped down, almost purified aesthetic. Simplicity is luxury.” Interior designer Lexie Mork-Ulnes says.
Inside, the flooring follows the terrain to create three levels as well as different ceiling heights when paired with the consistent plane of the roof. All of the living spaces circle the atrium: an outdoor area that offers a sheltered space to relax.
Inside, the flooring follows the terrain to create three levels as well as different ceiling heights when paired with the consistent plane of the roof. All of the living spaces circle the atrium: an outdoor area that offers a sheltered space to relax.
When a couple approached Colorado-based Cottle Carr Yaw (CCY) Architects for a modern mountain retreat, they brought with them images of what would be the founding inspiration behind the new design—a simple and rugged cabin in Norway where the husband and his relatives had been gathering since the 1950s. Much like this ancestral Norwegian cabin, the new getaway is designed with the same rustic charms and deference to the landscape, as well as an inviting environment for friends and family to gather for generations to come.
When a couple approached Colorado-based Cottle Carr Yaw (CCY) Architects for a modern mountain retreat, they brought with them images of what would be the founding inspiration behind the new design—a simple and rugged cabin in Norway where the husband and his relatives had been gathering since the 1950s. Much like this ancestral Norwegian cabin, the new getaway is designed with the same rustic charms and deference to the landscape, as well as an inviting environment for friends and family to gather for generations to come.
The Meteorite’s interior is clad in spruce from floor to ceiling, and Ulla furnished the living areas with hand-selected works by Finnish designers. The dining area features a built-in corner sofa designed by Ateljé Sotamaa, with slipcovers and pillows by Klaus Haapaniemi &amp; Co.
The Meteorite’s interior is clad in spruce from floor to ceiling, and Ulla furnished the living areas with hand-selected works by Finnish designers. The dining area features a built-in corner sofa designed by Ateljé Sotamaa, with slipcovers and pillows by Klaus Haapaniemi &amp; Co.
Inside, Pine walls and ceilings received a dark stain, as did Oak floors.
Inside, Pine walls and ceilings received a dark stain, as did Oak floors.
A fireplace in the living room features glazed clay bricks from Swedish manufacturer Tegelbolaget. The dining table and chairs are by Kristensen &amp; Kristensen.
A fireplace in the living room features glazed clay bricks from Swedish manufacturer Tegelbolaget. The dining table and chairs are by Kristensen &amp; Kristensen.
The Quarry Sauna is a bespoke sauna built on the edge of a lake in a decommissioned quarry. The clients live in an oak timber frame home and wanted a sauna to match the architectural style of the main house.
The Quarry Sauna is a bespoke sauna built on the edge of a lake in a decommissioned quarry. The clients live in an oak timber frame home and wanted a sauna to match the architectural style of the main house.
The units are installed on a site in Hurley, New York, overlooking Twin Lakes, and some of them will include private hot tubs.
The units are installed on a site in Hurley, New York, overlooking Twin Lakes, and some of them will include private hot tubs.
Sited on a remote, forested plot two hours from San José, Costa Rica, this home was designed with spiritual transcendence in mind—along with off-grid sustainability. When architect María de la Paz Alice of <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Mazpazz Arquitectur</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">a first saw the plot in the mountains of Palmichal de Acosta, she was skeptical due to its inaccessibility. Luckily for the client—a film producer and ocean conservationist who dreamed of a place where she could disconnect—the architect was game to take on the project. Casa Salvaje, or Wild House, is an entirely autonomous stone-and-concrete home that uses geometric openings to frame its tranquil surroundings. Teaming up with interior designer Ileana Guerrero—who worked with local artisans to craft custom furnishings for the living spaces—and landscape designer Jorge Salgado, the project is a breathtaking example of architecture that connects to the earth. The home’s entrance, which the architect refers to as “the vortex,” takes the form of a concrete cube with two prominent circular openings. Crystals encrusted in the floor capture and reflect the light that passes through the overhead oculus from the sun and moon. “As you walk in, the circular window framing the mountain view is the focal point, and the sky window above immediately connects you to your surroundings,” says the architect. “I strive to create spaces that will benefit and expand people emotionally and spiritually, just as much as they do aesthetically.”</span>
Mazpazz Arquitectur
In Malinalco, Mexico, Casa Mague by <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Mauricio Ceballos X Architects </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">draws inspiration from the region’s Aztec heritage. “Piramide de Malinalco, one of only three carved pyramids in the world, is part of the town’s daily life,” explains the firm’s director and founder, </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Mauricio Ceballos Pressler</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">. “The inhabitants feel proud of their Aztec roots.” To honor them, and in direct reference to the nearby pyramid, an exterior living area adjacent to the pool in the first slide features a curved and stepped wood wall. To more broadly echo a Mesoamerican worldview, Pressler designed each room of the 2,906-square-foot home to feel as if it’s woven into the landscape. “Trees have ritual meaning,” he explains. “The roots symbolize the connection to the underworld, the trunks symbolize the earthly human life, and the branches symbolize the connection with the Gods.”</span>
Mauricio Ceballos X Architects
Perched below the Griffith Observatory and overlooking Hollywood is a lush lot crowned with four towering olive trees and a 1965 home designed by modernist architect Craig Ellwood. When a young couple purchased the home in 2018, it needed substantial work. For a historic restoration, they called on Woods + Dangaran, a local firm fluent in modernist history. The team completed a meticulous restoration of the home while keeping original components like the linear shape, open plan, and expansive windows. One of the most striking features is the original koi pond (a feature deemed so essential that its preservation was a condition of escrow) that is now crossed via a bridge that leads to a new lap pool—perhaps the biggest intervention on the property.
Perched below the Griffith Observatory and overlooking Hollywood is a lush lot crowned with four towering olive trees and a 1965 home designed by modernist architect Craig Ellwood. When a young couple purchased the home in 2018, it needed substantial work. For a historic restoration, they called on Woods + Dangaran, a local firm fluent in modernist history. The team completed a meticulous restoration of the home while keeping original components like the linear shape, open plan, and expansive windows. One of the most striking features is the original koi pond (a feature deemed so essential that its preservation was a condition of escrow) that is now crossed via a bridge that leads to a new lap pool—perhaps the biggest intervention on the property.
Glass sliders running the length of the interior can close off the living space, or retract for a wide-open connection to the dining area, patio, and pool.
Glass sliders running the length of the interior can close off the living space, or retract for a wide-open connection to the dining area, patio, and pool.
Modern larch interior woodwork combines with retro furniture and lighting pieces.
Modern larch interior woodwork combines with retro furniture and lighting pieces.
This barn-like residence enjoys sweeping views from all sides to the picturesque Northern California landscape that surrounds it: Mayacamas Mountains, roaming sheep, and Monterey pines. An L-shaped ipe deck connected the main residence to an art studio and forms a cozy courtyard, complete with pool.
This barn-like residence enjoys sweeping views from all sides to the picturesque Northern California landscape that surrounds it: Mayacamas Mountains, roaming sheep, and Monterey pines. An L-shaped ipe deck connected the main residence to an art studio and forms a cozy courtyard, complete with pool.
Tasked with renovating a 1950s ranch in Northern California, Ogawa Fisher Architects revived an existing Japanese garden at the center of the home as a central organizing element. Low-slung, wide decks (inspired by the Japanese “engawa,” or elevated walkway) and deep roof soffits expand the living spaces, frame views, and blur the boundaries between inside and outside. The garden is the second of three courtyards that orients the various wings of the home from front to back, creating a vast sense of openness while also maintaining privacy from other areas of the house and the street.
Tasked with renovating a 1950s ranch in Northern California, Ogawa Fisher Architects revived an existing Japanese garden at the center of the home as a central organizing element. Low-slung, wide decks (inspired by the Japanese “engawa,” or elevated walkway) and deep roof soffits expand the living spaces, frame views, and blur the boundaries between inside and outside. The garden is the second of three courtyards that orients the various wings of the home from front to back, creating a vast sense of openness while also maintaining privacy from other areas of the house and the street.
Terreo Studio aimed to make this seven-unit apartment complex look “unrecognizable, so it stays a mystery from the outside.” From the white stone facades, through the interior marble and complimentary soft palette of the furnishings, to the open floor plan that meanders between courtyards, the architects took cues from Grecian architecture: Natural materials are used in abundance to create a structure that embraces the environment.
Terreo Studio aimed to make this seven-unit apartment complex look “unrecognizable, so it stays a mystery from the outside.” From the white stone facades, through the interior marble and complimentary soft palette of the furnishings, to the open floor plan that meanders between courtyards, the architects took cues from Grecian architecture: Natural materials are used in abundance to create a structure that embraces the environment.
We receive thousands of Add a Home submissions each year—and these inspiring residences racked up the most views.
We receive thousands of Add a Home submissions each year—and these inspiring residences racked up the most views.
Four photovoltaic panels on the roof generate a considerable amount of energy throughout the year.
Four photovoltaic panels on the roof generate a considerable amount of energy throughout the year.
Floor plan of Seabright Residence by Peter Braithwaite Studio
Floor plan of Seabright Residence by Peter Braithwaite Studio
A mix of horizontal and vertical cladding gives the exterior a sleek, dynamic appearance.
A mix of horizontal and vertical cladding gives the exterior a sleek, dynamic appearance.
Light-wood flooring and furnishings warm up the black-and-white interior.
Light-wood flooring and furnishings warm up the black-and-white interior.
In the great room, the curved ceiling reaches 16 feet. A Roche Bobois sofa faces a double-sided, indoor/outdoor fireplace made of board-formed concrete.
In the great room, the curved ceiling reaches 16 feet. A Roche Bobois sofa faces a double-sided, indoor/outdoor fireplace made of board-formed concrete.
A soaking tub is built into the floor of one of the larger guest rooms, with a view looking toward the sea.
A soaking tub is built into the floor of one of the larger guest rooms, with a view looking toward the sea.

43 more saves