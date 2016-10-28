The bedrooms feel like sanctuaries, as they’re much darker and enclosed than other spaces in the home.
An elegant built-in shelf lies above the bed.
Less laborious than installing windows and more energy-efficient than turning on electric lights, tubular skylighting is a creative, sustainable design solution for brightening dim rooms.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.
