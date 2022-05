Cognizant of concrete’s excessive greenhouse gas emissions, Gregory built with the future in mind: The modular structure of his home could just as easily accommodate the demands of a nursery, restaurant, or office, as suggested by the various seating and dining arrangements situated throughout the house, particularly in the dining and living area. The space is outfitted with an Eames chair and an unfinished wood shelving unit and dining table. The room opens to the yard and pool, enhancing the room’s circulation to the outdoors.