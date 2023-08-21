There wasn’t enough of the reclaimed Puriri timber for wall cladding, so the decision was made to use it for joinery elements and trims. The hardwood timber is also very strong and moisture resistant, so was appropriate to use in these areas.
The hardy exterior cladding needed to cope with cows grazing in the paddock around the hut.
Lead architect, Tom Lenchek, opted for simple forms and materials that direct attention outwards, towards the cabin's natural surroundings.
Veneer plywood was used in both interior and exterior applications, providing a clean yet warm aesthetic.