At night, the cantilevered living area shines brightly, appearing like a floating glass box.
The en suite bath features an oversized blue-tiled shower, capped with a large skylight.
Swirling steps ascend the verdant lot, leading to the wood-framed main entrance. Walls of glass span the sides of the cantilevered living room, surrounding the brick fireplace.
Listed for the first time in 30 years, John Lautner’s Tyler House is a timeless dwelling set on a secluded lot just minutes from Ventura Boulevard.
The ribbed-copper roof cantilevers over the back patio.
Wood and brick details continue into the bathrooms.
The most recent homeowner updated the kitchen and bathrooms.
