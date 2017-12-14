Living room opening out onto rear garden
Uncovered paths lead straight down into the forest.
The front porch, clad with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, illuminates the foyer inside.
The portico is used as a living room in Spring and Summer.
A Japanese-style Bamboo water fountain sits in the driveway.
The 2,300-square-foot home’s overhangs shelter its porches.
Contractor Patrick O’Neil repaired the woven Douglas fir ceiling in the foyer.
The material was gathered from soil with high sand content on the property as well as a second site in the vicinity. Certain volumes of the home consist of a concrete structure and brick masonry.
The dark color contributes to the stunning Hudson views by creating a void in the foreground and highlighting the vistas.
With a gentle push, the bookshelf swings open on hinges to reveal a secret media room.
