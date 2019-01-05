This piece from Hooker Furniture's 1960s "Mainline" series features unique oval hardware, slim desk legs, and a mixture of solid walnut and walnut veneer. Hooker Furniture began crafting furniture in 1924 in Virginia and continues to produce furniture in Virginia and North Carolina today.
Teak Desk by George Nelson for Herman Miller
Floor-to-ceiling walls of glass flood the interior with natural light while providing views of a courtyard-like terrace with a tree.
This single-family residence in Bloomfield, Michigan, known as the Treehaus, embodies the iconic style of midcentury modernism. Thanks to a thoughtful renovation, this rare dwelling has been restored to its original state of refined elegance.
A steady rhythm of interior columns supports the simple framework. Architect Ron Rea created a lighting solution on the columns which appears as though it was always there.
Outside, Sultan added a stone wall to anchor and extend the structure into the landscape.
In the dining area are a Gamma table by Cappellini, Eames molded plastic chairs, and a Flotation pendant by Ingo Maurer.
When envisioning the perfect home for their family, Kiley and Jim agreed that accessibility was paramount—access to the outdoors, and access for their daughters, Langley and Boelyn, who have special needs and rely on their wheelchairs to get around. After purchasing a narrow lot in Downers Grove, Illinois, the couple reached out to Chicago-based firm Kuklinski + Rappe Architects to design a residence that would serve their daughters, their son Huck, and their own various needs. Crafted to adapt to the family's lifestyle over the years, the home will provide lifelong health and happiness.
