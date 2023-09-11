The living area is the main showcase of the home with soaring pine ceilings, 20ft windows and a stone walled fire place.
Rounded elements serve as a visual refrain throughout the house, as in the kitchen’s cabinet pulls and in one of the living room’s windows.
The kitchen has Landslide pendants from Twenty One Tonnes and a curved concrete island.
The bunk room features four extra-long bunk beds, allowing the home to sleep 10.
A terracotta vanity expands across the full length of the bathroom.
This living area opposite the bunks features two prominent details in the home's design: terracotta and cork. The floor lamp is by Crate & Barrel, while the ottoman and sofa are from Room and Board.